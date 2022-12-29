Loan fraud case: Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot sent to 14-day judicial custody1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
A special CBI court on Thursday sent former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till January 10 in connection with a loan fraud case.
The three were produced before special judge S H Gwalani at the end of their earlier remand on Thursday. The CBI, represented by special public prosecutor A Limosin, did not seek their custody further. The court then sent all the three accused to judicial custody till January 10, 2023.
The Kochhars were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last Friday. Dhoot was arrested on Monday. The CBI had named the Kochhars and Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL), Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in its FIR registered in 2019 under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The case is related to alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a ₹1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011.
During its preliminary inquiry, the CBI found that six loans worth ₹1,875 crore were sanctioned to the Videocon Group and companies associated with it between June 2009 and October 2011, in an alleged violation of the laid-down policies of ICICI Bank.
The agency claimed the loans were declared non-performing assets in 2012, causing a loss of ₹1,730 crore to the bank. According to the CBI, a sanctioning committee headed by Chanda Kochhar in 2009 approved a term loan of ₹300 crore to VIEL in contravention of the rules and policies of the bank by abusing her official position as a public servant. The day after the loan was disbursed, Dhoot transferred ₹64 crore to NRL from VIEL through SEPL.
*With agency inputs.
