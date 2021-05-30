Loan guarantee scheme has 45,000 crore room for new sectors, say bankers

MUMBAI : Lenders said on Sunday they have room of ₹45,000 crore under a sovereign-backed lending programme, even as the government expanded it to include the aviation sector and medical institutions.

Of the total kitty available of Rs3 trillion, loans of about Rs2.54 trillion have already been covered, said Sunil Mehta, chief executive of Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). Mehta was addressing a press conference, jointly with State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Khara, and IBA chairman and Union Bank of India chief executive Rajkiran Rai G. Loans disbursed was a tad lower than the sanctioned amount, at Rs2.4 trillion, Mehta said.

They spoke a few minutes after the finance ministry tweeted the details of the new scheme, aimed at helping more borrowers tide over the second covid-19 wave. Mehta was hopeful that the new scheme will be able to absorb the remaining loans available under the Rs3-trillion emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS).

“The modifications in ECLGS, would enhance the utility and impact of ECLGS by providing additional support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), safeguarding livelihoods and helping in seamless resumption of business activity," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The ministry made changes ECLGS 1 and 3 schemes and introduced ECLGS 4 on Sunday. The last scheme pertains only to setting up of onsite oxygen generation plants with interest rate capped at 7.5%. The government also extended the validity of ECLGS schemes till 30 September, or till the corpus is exhausted. Disbursements are be permitted up to 31 December.

The second wave was marked by an even more virulent strain of the coronavirus, coupled with an acute inability meet the demand for medical-grade oxygen. The new scheme, therefore, is aimed at making these hospital chains self-reliant in terms of oxygen production as India prepares for a potential third wave. The aviation industry has also been hit badly as fewer Indians chose to fly and the scheme is expected to aid their rescue.

“There is no amount (target) shared by the finance ministry, but each bank will probably assess," said Khara, adding that for SBI, the quantum will be around ₹2,000 crore.

Khara said that the second wave has led to lot of disruption in economic activity, with small businesses being the most vulnerable lot. The impact to this sector, he explained, will be cushioned by Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) recent measures and the new guarantee programme. That apart, public sector banks also came together on Sunday to announce plans of building covid-specific loan books for the healthcare sector and for individuals looking to borrow for medical expenses. SBI, for instance, will give unsecured personal loans for covid-19 treatment at ₹8.5%, ranging between ₹25,000 to ₹5 lakh.

Experts believe that the new scheme will support the liquidity position of borrowers, stressed owing to the resurgence of the pandemic.

“The government will also not be burdened with additional cost because of the second wave, and this will also improve the utilization of overall ECLGS funding pool available," said Anil Gupta, vice-president (financial sector ratings) at Icra Ltd.

Meanwhile, state-owned banks also announced they have formulated a template for the new set of recast under rules announced by RBI on 5 May.

“So, the idea behind is to ensure that those involved in the resolution framework, should not have any hardship in terms of implementation," said Khara.

Asked about the quantum of such loans, Rai of Union Bank of India said it was too early to crystalize a number at this point in time. Khara then stepped in to say that last time, SBI had about 850,000 eligible small business customers but restructuring was availed by only 60,000 borrowers.

