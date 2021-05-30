Loan guarantee scheme has 45,000 crore room for new sectors, say bankers

Khara said that the second wave has led to lot of disruption in economic activity, with small businesses being the most vulnerable lot. The impact to this sector, he explained, will be cushioned by Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) recent measures and the new guarantee programme. That apart, public sector banks also came together on Sunday to announce plans of building covid-specific loan books for the healthcare sector and for individuals looking to borrow for medical expenses. SBI, for instance, will give unsecured personal loans for covid-19 treatment at ₹8.5%, ranging between ₹25,000 to ₹5 lakh.