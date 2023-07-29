Loan re-negotiation does not free company, auditors from showing interest liability in financial statements: NFRA2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 12:03 AM IST
NFRA debarred an Ahmedabad-based auditor for one year and imposed a monetary penalty of ₹100,000 in the case which involved audit of a clothing company after its investigation found alleged irregularities in the financial statements of FY16.
New Delhi: Ongoing negotiations with banks and non-bank lenders for restructuring loans does not absolve a company from the responsibility to recognise interest cost in financial statements and statutory auditors cannot wash their hands off their obligation to raise a redflag for such omission, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) said in an order issued late on Thursday.
