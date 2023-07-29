The auditor informed the regulator that the management was in negotiations with the bank for a one-time settlement of the loan and hence, in his professional judgment, no additional interest expenses were payable to clear the dues of the bank. The partner also referred to a no-dues certificate from the bank issued in 2018 showing the loan was settled through a one-time settlement. The auditor claimed that the judgment exercised by him at the time of the audit to agree with the decision of the management not to recognise further interest was neither misplaced nor without a proper basis, the regulator's order showed.