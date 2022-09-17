Loan scam: Four bank officials sent to jail for 3 years in 30 crore fraud

The CBI court said Aziz, then Chief Manager, GV Srinivasan, then Senior Manager, Muthiah, then Senior Manager and S Arunachalam, then General Manager, all of Indian Bank, will undergo three years' rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹10,000 each and Ranjiv Batra and his wife Kiran Batra of M/s Kiran Overseas Ltd (both residents of Chennai) to undergo 37 months rigorous imprisonment with fine of ₹10,000 each. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on M/s Kiran Overseas Ltd, Chennai and M/s Kiran Overseas Ltd, Delhi.