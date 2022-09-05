Ahead of the Gujarat state election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured to bring in a number of measures in the state if the party comes into power. The measures include a loan waiver of up to ₹3 lakh to farmers in Gujarat, LPG cylinder at ₹500 instead of the current price of ₹1,000, free electricity to farmers and up to 300 units of free power to the general public.

He also promised to create 10 lakh new jobs, build 3,000 English medium schools and provide free education to girls.

"The BJP government here will waive loans of top industrialists, but have you ever heard that they have waived loans of farmers?" Gandhi questioned while addressing the 'Parivartan Sankalp Rally' in Ahmedabad. "I promise to waive loans of up to ₹3 lakh of each farmer after we come to power in Gujarat,"

Gujarat has become centre of drugs under BJP: Rahul Gandhi

He also alleged that Gujarat has become the centre of drugs under the BJP rule.

"Gujarat has become the centre of drugs. All drugs are moved from Mundra port but your government doesn't take any action. This is the Gujarat model. Gujarat is one state where you have to take permission before protesting; permission from those against whom protest will be done," said Rahul Gandhi.

BJP is dividing the country: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led Central government and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are dividing the country and a sense of fear has engulfed the minds of people about " their future, inflation and unemployment and that's turning them towards hate."

"Hatred is rising in India. Fear of inflation and unemployment is increasing in India, and due to this hatred is rising. BJP and RSS dividing the country and creating fear in the country. Who gets the benefit of this fear? Is it poor, farmer, or small traders who are getting any benefit from the Narendra Modi government? Only two industrialists in the country benefitting from this fear and hatred," said Congress MP.

