Loan waiver, free electricity: Rahul Gandhi’s massive poll promises in Gujarat2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 03:59 PM IST
- Rahul Gandhi promises to create 10 lakh new jobs, build 3,000 English medium schools and provide free education to girls.
Listen to this article
Ahead of the Gujarat state election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured to bring in a number of measures in the state if the party comes into power. The measures include a loan waiver of up to ₹3 lakh to farmers in Gujarat, LPG cylinder at ₹500 instead of the current price of ₹1,000, free electricity to farmers and up to 300 units of free power to the general public.