Loans can be recast, but debt will be classified as NPA: Federal Bank's Warrier

Neo banks solve the problem of ease and access to financial services, particularly for [the] younger generation, those born in the internet age. Millennials are extremely comfortable doing everything on the phone. Whether it's opening an account or transacting, they don't want to see a branch at all. Millennials are a growing population in the country and will be attracted to neo banks. We do believe that neo banks will be successful. Fintechs in the neo banking space bring the expertise of being able to target specific customer segments. They understand UI/UX (user interface and uer experience) much better than we can ever understand. They know what appeals to millennial customers. We bring the banking expertise, understand regulations, and customers trust us with their money. We have partnered with some neo banks, and a couple of them are going to launch their services soon.