Loans worth 37 trillion disbursed to MSMEs in FY22, up 182% from FY20: Report

- From ₹37.7 lakh in FY20 to ₹72.4 lakh in FY21-22, the average ticket size of MSME loans increased by 92%, the data on MSME loans showed.
Total loan disbursals to MSMEs stood at ₹37.29 trillion in FY22, an increase of roughly 5% over FY21 and 182% over FY20, as per a report by CRIF High Mark, a credit bureau.
As of March 2022, the MSME industry’s portfolio outstanding was ₹22.7 lakh crore, an increase of 36% over March 2020 and up 18% from March 2021. As of March 2022, there were 137.4 lakh active loans for the MSME sector, an increase of 7% from March 2021 and a 43% increase from March 2020.
Navin Chandani, MD & CEO, CRIF High Mark, said, “MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy, and our data aims to examine the key credit trends emerging for this segment, as we celebrate MSME Day 2022. The fact that total loans disbursed to MSMEs has increased by nearly 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels is a clear indication that the lending community is actively supporting the resilience and regrowth of this sector. We will continue to publish rich data & insights to benefit the lending ecosystem for small businesses."
Small borrower segment had the highest market share by originations value in FY22 at 28.5%, followed by Mudra Segment at 26.2%. By originations volume, Mudra Borrower Segment had the biggest market share in FY22 at 57.7%, followed by Micro segment at 21.2%, as per the report.
Market share by originations value of private banks significantly increased from 33.6% in FY20 to 69.8% in FY22. Their share climbed from 26.9% in FY20 to 33.5% in FY22 by originations volume. This is attributable to increase in average ticket size of private banks from ₹47.1 lakh to ₹150.5 lakh from FY20 to FY22. Public sector banks and NBFCs had a decline in market share during this period. The average ticket size for public sector banks in FY22 is ₹28.6 lakh, for NBFCs it is ₹32.1 lakh, for foreign banks it is ₹502.6 lakh, and for other lender types it is ₹26.1 lakh.
Geographically, the top 10 states account for 90% of originations value in FY22. The top three states --Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi-- make up 64% of the total originations value in FY22. According to originations volume, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh are the top three states and with an average ticket size of ₹256.5 lakh in FY22, Maharashtra has the largest MSME loan portfolio.
