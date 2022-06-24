Loans worth 37 trillion disbursed to MSMEs in FY22, up 182% from FY20: Report

Market share by originations value of private banks significantly increased from 33.6% in FY20 to 69.8% in FY22. Their share climbed from 26.9% in FY20 to 33.5% in FY22 by originations volume. This is attributable to increase in average ticket size of private banks from ₹47.1 lakh to ₹150.5 lakh from FY20 to FY22. Public sector banks and NBFCs had a decline in market share during this period. The average ticket size for public sector banks in FY22 is ₹28.6 lakh, for NBFCs it is ₹32.1 lakh, for foreign banks it is ₹502.6 lakh, and for other lender types it is ₹26.1 lakh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}