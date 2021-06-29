Loan-to-value is the most important factor for millennial homebuyers: Survey

Amit Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of NoBroker.com said, “The average age of buying a property has reduced and more and more millennials are buying their first homes. They prefer an LTV on the higher side as it enhances the overall ticket size of the purchase. This is the reason that higher LTV has emerged as the most important factor for millennials in terms of choosing the home loan providers, apart from the interest rates. Even if the loan tenure is for 15-20 or even 30 years, most people end up paying off much sooner than the tenure."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}