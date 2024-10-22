J&K admin pressurising non-locals to leave Valley: Mehbooba Mufti’s BIG claim after Kashmir terror attack

Mehbooba Mufti called for action from J&K's Chief Minister and L-G, citing concerns over non-local laborers being pressured to leave after a deadly attack in Ganderbal, warning it could escalate tensions against Kashmiris elsewhere.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published22 Oct 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti has sought intervention from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha over the claims that the administration is pressuring non-local labourers to leave the Valley. The claim comes two days after the terror attack in the UT's Ganderbal area which killed a doctor and six non-local labourers.

Asking non-locals to leave the Kashmir Valley could lead to outrage against Kashmiris working and studying in other states of the country, the former Chief Minister warned.

“After the barbaric attack at Sonamarg there are reports that the local admin is pressurising non local labourers to leave the valley immediately. While I understand their obvious sense of panic but asking them to leave in this manner is not a solution,” Mufti said in a post on X.

A local doctor and six labourers were killed in the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on Sunday. The attack came days after Jammu and Kashmir got a new government under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. A day before, a labourer was killed in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

Local doctor, six migrants killed

In Sunday's attack, two labourers died on the spot as terrorists opened fire on the camp housing them. Four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries later.

This knee jerk reaction will only prove otherwise.

“Will only create more difficulties & sends a very bad message to the country. J&K recently witnessed peaceful terror free elections & this knee jerk reaction will only prove otherwise. Might also cause outrage against Kashmiris working & studying in other states,” Mehbooba said requesting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah L- G Manoj Sinha to intervene and ‘at least give them enough time.’

Earlier, Mufti had Mehbooba had condemned the attack. "Unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence against two labourers in Ganderbal. Deepest condolences to their families," she said in a post on X.

Baseless claims: Police

Police said that the recent post in the social media about non-local labourers being asked to leave, is completely baseless. “The recent post in the social media about non-local labourers being asked to leave, is completely baseless. The J&K police is committed to maintain security and a sense of safety to all intending to earn their livelihood,” Ganderbal police said in a post on X.

Key Takeaways
  • Immediate reactions to violence can escalate tensions and create broader societal issues.
  • Political leadership is crucial in addressing community fears and maintaining stability.
  • Encouraging inclusivity and support for all residents can prevent backlash and promote peace.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 02:30 PM IST
