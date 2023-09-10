Local firms step up heat on M&A front

Local firms step up heat on M&A front2 min read 10 Sep 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Indian companies are increasingly acquiring local assets, often outbidding private equity firms, due to their strong balance sheets. This trend is expected to continue as Indian corporates seek to strengthen their portfolios, distribution capabilities, and technology platforms.
Mumbai: Domestic companies are increasingly snapping up local assets on the block, often beating private equity firms, a trend expected to continue on the back of strong balance sheets.
