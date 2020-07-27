NEW DELHI: Indians, despite knowing multiple languages, are most comfortable in their local dialects and 70% of them will access the Internet in their native languages by the end of this year. According to a report by Recogn, the market research division of digital marketing agency WATConsult, people prefer accessing content in native languages because they seem more reliable and users are more comfortable navigating this way.

The report titled ‘Digital, Diverse and Multilingual India’ is based on a quantitative survey conducted among a sample size of 1,474 respondents across age groups, genders, occupations, zones and town classes between April and June 2020. It also takes into account interviews with industry stakeholders.

The maximum respondents (403) belonged to the 55 plus age group and locations included Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, among others.

Further, while video content on technology, gadgets, fashion and sports are preferred to be consumed in English, according to the report, programmes around food, entertainment and education are deemed better in local languages. India, the fifth largest economy in the world, is also one of the world’s largest Internet markets with its combined fixed line and mobile broadband population estimated to be 676.14 million at the end of April, according to data available on Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) website.

