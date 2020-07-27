Local language content to dominate in India by December: Report

Further, while video content on technology, gadgets, fashion and sports are preferred to be consumed in English, according to the report, programmes around food, entertainment and education are deemed better in local languages. India, the fifth largest economy in the world, is also one of the world’s largest Internet markets with its combined fixed line and mobile broadband population estimated to be 676.14 million at the end of April, according to data available on Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) website.