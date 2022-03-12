Local Omicron outbreak in China caused by 'internationally mailed letter': Study

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The study, conducted by China CDC, shows this variant of Omicron was genetically distinct from other cases but was linked to Southeast Asia and North America
US-based epidemiologist and Health Economist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding has said China’s CDC (Centre for Disease) had in January reported that an outbreak of Omicron was “likely caused" by an "international postal letter". He said this Omicron variant was genetically distinct from other cases, but linked to Southeast Asia and North America. "If true — this is the first outbreak cluster spread such way," he said.
The study said this first local cluster caused by the Omicron variant in Beijing was likely caused by a contaminated internationally mailed document, which has not been reported before. The study emphasised the "surveillance and disinfection of imported express cargo" in COVID-19 control, especially in certain seasons and regions in China.
Feigl-Ding said seasonality could also have been the reason as Beijing is cold in January. “The field investigation was performed to identify the source of infection. Case A lived and worked in Haidian District, Beijing, without travel history out of Beijing or close contact with local or imported high-risk populations. Further investigation indicated that the Case sent and received international mail occasionally. Notably, an internationally mailed document was received by the case on January 11 (2 days before the onset of symptoms), which was delivered from abroad on January 7," the China CDC study said.
It said the disinfection was carried out from the outer surface of the packaged document when it arrived in Beijing. A total of 1,054 environmental samples were collected, including 22 swabs for the package received by the case. “The qRT-PCR showed that 12 of 22 samples were positive in the SARS-CoV-2 ORF1ab/N gene test, including 2 samples collected from the outer surface of the package, 2 from the inner package, and the other 8 from contained papers. And all 12 had Omicron," the study showed.
It said the phylogenetic analysis showed the virus located near the cluster of some strains collected in North American and Southeast Asia in mid-December, which had significant differences with local clusters in China at the same time. “This is the first local cluster caused by the Omicron variant in Beijing," said the study.
“We proposed the infection was induced by the internationally mailed document, mainly based on the following evidence. Field investigations showed no potential exposure of the case except the internationally mailed document, with an onset interval of 2 days," the study said.
All identified cases showed epidemiological links with Case A, the study said. “Environmental surveillance identified SARS-CoV-2 RNA positive samples from the package’s contents, and part of these positive contents were untouched by the case," the study said, adding that more importantly, next-generation sequencing showed that the genome of the case matched the samples collected from the mailed documents, which differed from other local strains in China.
As per ANI report, China reported 476 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. Of these infections, 159 were reported in Shandong, 134 in Jilin, 35 in Tianjin, 33 in Guangdong, 30 in Shaanxi, 23 in Zhejiang, 22 in Hebei, 20 in Jiangsu and the rest of the cases were reported in seven other provincial-level regions, Xinhua reported citing commission's daily report.
The National Health Commission showed China reported 1,100 domestic infections on Friday and the tally has ballooned from just over 300 cases a day in less than a week, presenting a significant challenge to China’s ongoing, zero-tolerance approach to the virus.
