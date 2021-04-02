Local restrictions derailing recovery of shopping malls in Maharashtra: SCAI

NEW DELHI: The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) on Friday said that it has made representations to the Maharashtra government citing concerns over recent directives . Instructions such as antigen testing in crowded places and restrictions on timings for malls and restaurants in the state could derail recovery for the retail sector, the association said.

The state's covid-19 caseload has seen a sharp spike prompting the state to announce night curfews and initiate random testing in busy places.

Also Read | Why Kerala may not swing this time round

This could impact business for restaurants, multiplexes and malls.

"As compared to highstreets and other public places, less than 1% of the total floating population visit shopping malls that make up for only 6% of their overall consumption" SCAI said in a statement.

The recent measures by the government are already creating a negative impact on the consumer sentiment. While trains and local markets attract more crowds and are allowed to operate, retail and restaurants have a limited footfalls and have more restrictions, it said.

“Surge in cases started after local trains were allowed in mid-February. There need to be more focus on local markets and trains to control the spread," SCAI said in a statement released on Friday.

SCAI said malls are following protocols and set procedures to ensure covid appropriate behavior. All leading malls in Mumbai have co-opted in the initiative to conduct Rapid Antigen tests and have further extended support to the government in amplifying this initiative, it said.

“We urge the state government to consider normalized operations of the shopping centres/ malls. As an industry, we are totally committed to take all measures that will strengthen the government’s efforts to fight the spread of the second wave of the pandemic. Our world-class SoPs (standard operating procedures) and the guidelines by MHA (ministry of home affairs) and MoHFW (ministry of health and family welfare) give us a head start to partner with the government and mitigate the social economic impact that the proposed restrictions may trigger," an SCAI spokesperson said.

In its representation, SCAI offered support to supplement the Maharashtra government’s effort in carrying out an extensive vaccination drive as well as to set up immunisation camps at malls across the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via