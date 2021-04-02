Local restrictions derailing recovery of shopping malls in Maharashtra: SCAI

“We urge the state government to consider normalized operations of the shopping centres/ malls. As an industry, we are totally committed to take all measures that will strengthen the government’s efforts to fight the spread of the second wave of the pandemic. Our world-class SoPs (standard operating procedures) and the guidelines by MHA (ministry of home affairs) and MoHFW (ministry of health and family welfare) give us a head start to partner with the government and mitigate the social economic impact that the proposed restrictions may trigger," an SCAI spokesperson said.