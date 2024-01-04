Local ship cover may get an India club flavour
Summary
- A local protection and indemnity entity supported by the government may turn out cheaper for shipping lines that currently depend on foreign entities
India plans to set up its own protection and indemnity (P&l) entity called India Club for providing third-party maritime insurance to Indian ships operating in the country’s coastal regions and inland waterways, a top government official said. Coverage for shipping in international waters may come at a later point.