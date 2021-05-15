Noting that Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the rural areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that localised containment strategies are the need of the hour, especially in states with high positivity rate in districts. He also called for augmenting healthcare resources in rural areas to focus on door to door testing and surveillance.

At a high-level Covid review meeting, the PM said testing needs to be scaled up further, with use of both RT-PCR and rapid tests, especially in areas with high test positivity rates. And added, ASHA and anganwadi workers should be empowered with all necessary tools.

A Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said, Modi also directed that a distribution plan for ensuring oxygen supply in rural areas should be worked out, including through provision of oxygen concentrators.

He said necessary training should be provided to health workers in the operation of such equipment, and power supply should be ensured for smooth operation of such medical devices, it said.

Amid reports that many states have been under-reporting their case and fatalities, the Modi said states should be encouraged to report their COVID-19 numbers transparently without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts.

COVID testing has gone up rapidly

The PMO noted that testing has gone up rapidly in the country, from around 50 lakh tests per week in early March to around 1.3 crore tests per week now.

Modi was briefed about the gradually decreasing test positivity rate and increasing recovery rate, it said, adding that cases had gone over four lakh per day and are now coming down as a result of the efforts of healthcare workers, state governments and the central government.

Officials gave a detailed presentation on the state and district level situation of COVID-19 testing, oxygen availability, healthcare infrastructure and vaccination roadmap.

The prime minister also took serious note of some reports about ventilators lying unutilised in storage in some states and directed that an immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the central government be carried out.

He added that refresher training for properly operating ventilators should be provided to healthcare workers if necessary, the PMO said.

The total tally of cases in the country stands at 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, the ministry said.

It said that the number of active cases has decreased to 36,73,802 and comprises 15.07 per cent of the total infections. There has been a net decline of 31,091 in the number of active cases in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The data showed that 11 states cumulatively account for 77.26 per cent of India's total active cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

