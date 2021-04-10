Localised lockdowns may cause supply chain disruptions

“The agency believes that the ecosystem of handling a partial lockdown has reasonably geared up in the last one year. Corporates have developed inventory management practices and accelerated automation in handling supply chain logistics amid a restricted environment. However, the cost of transportation is bound to further rise, which has already been facing challenges owing to high fuel costs. In this regard, anecdotal evidence suggests that corporates are now choosing supply chain providers based on their ability to adapt to changing circumstances rather than cost alone," the report said.

