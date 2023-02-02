Locally made green trains to be rolled out
The Centre has projected a passenger revenue of ₹70,000 crore in FY24 for Indian Railways, compared with ₹64,000 in FY23.
New Delhi: The Centre unveiled plans to locally design and manufacture semi-high speed metro trains and hydrogen-fuelled trains as it announced a record allocation of ₹2.4 trillion for the railways in the budget.
