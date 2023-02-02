Locally made green trains to be rolled out

Addressing the media after the budget presentation, union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “We will be rolling out 2-3 Vande Bharat trains every week by the end of 2023-24, which will be used through the country. The production and design will of Vande Bharat metro projects will be completed in 2023-24 and we hope to start rolling out these metro projects in 2024-25."