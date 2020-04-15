Lockdown 2.0 guidelines: Agriculture, select activities allowed from 20 April

The Home Ministry today issued guidelines for lockdown 2.0 allowing certain sectors to function from 20 April in order to ease public hardship in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. While, the air, rail and inter-state travel remains suspended, the government has allowed agricultural activities, health services and industries operating in rural areas to function, MHA said in the guidelines issued a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3.

According to the guidelines issued by the MHA, "From 20 April activities permitted include agricultural, horticultural, farming, procurement of agri products, 'mandis'. Shops of farm machinery, its spare parts, supply chain, repairs, 'Custom Hiring Centres' related to machinery will also remain open."

*Manufacturing units of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, construction of medical infrastructure to remain open."

Meanwhile, the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and live-stock farming and tea, coffee and rubber plantations will resume.

The govt has made it mandatory to wear masks in public places across the country in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

However, all social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship shall be closed for public till May 3. Even educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic, international air travel, train services will remain suspended till 3 May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his address to the nation on Tuesday that MHA will list out detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown.