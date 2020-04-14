Lockdown 2.0: PM Modi spells out seven-point strategy

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown by another 19 days to 3 May. The lockdown, effective 25 March and aimed at containing the spread of covid-19, was scheduled to end today.

In his nearly 20-minute address to the nation, Modi, in an appeal to Indians, called for “saat baton par saath" which roughly translates to cooperation on seven points.

These comprise taking care of the elderly, especially those with medical history, wearing masks even if they are homemade, following AYUSH ministryguidelines, downloading the Aarogya Setu app, providing for the poor, retaining employees, and respecting coronavirus warriors at the frontline.

“If we are patient, follow the rules then a pandemic like coronavirus will be defeated. With this belief, I am asking for your cooperation. Your cooperation on seven steps. First thing, take care of the elderly in your home, specially those who have medical history. We have to take extra care and protect them from corona virus," Modi said.

The prime minister's reaching out to the common man is significant as he has been making them a stakeholder in the fight against the pandemic, beginning with the call for one-day Janta Curfew on 22 March and eventually the 21-day which began on 25 March.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 10,363 confirmed cases of covid-19, of which 8,988 are active. The pandemic has claimed 339 lives so far.

With increasing reports of doctors and policemen being attacked in the last few days, Modi laid special emphasis on the need to honour doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and those providing essential services.

Modi also said beginning 20 April, the Union government, based on extensive scrutiny, could permit a conditional withdrawal of lockdown in areas where the spread of the disease has either been contained or prevented.

“Growth in hotspots will create fresh challenges. Hence in the next one week we will step up our fight; till 20 April the scrutiny of the entire country will be stepped up," Modi said, before adding, “In areas where hotspots do not manifest and in those which have contained them we can consider a conditional withdrawal of lockdown."

Last month, to mitigate the impact of lockdown on the poor and underprivileged, the Union government had rolled out a ₹1.7 trillion relief package which the experts have termed inadequate.

Economists and industry leaders have been calling for a massive ₹10 trillion fiscal stimulus to support those people who have lost their livelihoods and for businesses on the verge of collapse.