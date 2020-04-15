Spitting in public places shall be a punishable offence with fine as per the new lockdown guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) tody. A strict ban will be enforced on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc. as per the MHA guidelines that came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the transmission of novel coronavirus across the nation. The central government has also made wearing of mask compulsory in public places across the country.

The fresh guidelines were issued by the government for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

"Public places like cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars will also be shut till May 3. All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship shall be closed for public till May 3," MHA guidelines said.

The 19 days extended nation-wide lockdown is aimed to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 that has killed over 370 people and infected over 11,000 in the country.

"All workplaces have been directed to have adequate arrangements for temperature screening and provide sanitiser at convenient places on the premises," Home Ministry said in the guidelines.

Meanwhile, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have also prohibited spitting in public places.

