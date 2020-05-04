India's COVID-19 pandemic saw one of the sharpest rise in fresh cases on Sunday as the states reported 2,533 new cases in last 24 hours. The country reported over 2,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day. Delhi and Maharashtra registered high number of cases on Sunday.

The coronavirus fatalities in India zoomed to 1,373 as 72 people succumbed to death in last 24 hours. Most of the deaths were reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat on Sunday.

Maharashtra was the first state to report more than 500 COVID-19 related deaths in the country. Mumbai, the financial capital of India, alone accounted for nearly 9,000 coronavirus case. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 12,974.

With 330 new cases reported on Sunday, Punjab's coronavirus count crossed 1,100-mark. Punjab saw the highest rise in single-day cases on Sunday.

Delhi also witnessed a sharpest hike in COVID-19 count. As many as 427 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 4,549.

Gujarat reported 373 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count in the state to 5,428. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state has increased to 290.

Tamil Nadu became the fourth state to record over 3,000 coronavirus cases after Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi. At least 266 people tested positive for COVID-19 disease in the state.

On the positive side, over 27% coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease. Out of 500 COVID-19 patients in Kerala, 401 was cured from coronavirus. Tamil Nadu recorded one of the best recovery rates in the country. There were 3,023 COVID-19 patients in the state and 1,379 people were discharged from the hospital. In Rajasthan, 1,356 COVID-19 patients were recovered from the disease. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 2,886.

India begins its third phase of nationwide lockdown today. The Centre has decided to extend the lockdown till May 17 to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The central government has eased several rules in the areas with zero or less number COVID-19 cases. There will be a restriction on people's movement and businesses in the containment areas.





