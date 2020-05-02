NEW DELHI: Having extended the nationwide lockdown by another 2 weeks, effective 4 May, the Centre on Saturday issued clarifications on norms governing movement of vehicles and people in the the Orange Zones.

The Union home ministry has said, "Taxis and cab aggregators are permitted, with one driver and two passengers only," adding that, "Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with maximum two passengers, besides the driver, in four wheeler vehicles."

The ministry also said movement for non-essential purposes are allowed except between 7pm and 7am, and that domestic helps can also resume work subject to permission from the RWA and provided employers arrange for transportation.

Liquor, pan and gutka stores can reopen and sale of non-essentials by e-commerce firms have been allowed in Orange and Green zones.

"In the Orange Zones, in addition to the activities prohibited throughout the country, inter-district and intra-district plying of buses remains prohibited. All other activities are allowed in the Orange Zones, without any restrictions. However, states/UTs based on their assessment and priorities, may choose to permit a lesser number of activities," the home ministry said on Saturday.

According to the original order issued on Friday, all economic activities that have been permitted in red zones will also be allowed to resume in orange zones from May 4.

Out-patient departments (OPDs) and medical clinics, with social distancing norms and other safety precautions, can resume functioning in these zones, it said.

The Red, Orange and Green Zone classification is based on factors such as the number of covid-19 cases at a given place, the doubling rate of cases, and the extent of testing and surveillance.

Red Zones have a high number of cases and a high doubling rate, Orange Zones have comparatively less cases, while zones that have not reported any cases in the last 21 days are classified as green.

