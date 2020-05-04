Lockdown 3.0: Delhi needs more stringent restrictions, says Harsh Vardhan

The nationwide lockdown entered the third phase today and Delhi government opened up some services and shops abiding by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines. As Delhi relaxed the coronavirus lockdown. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said more stringent action must be taken in Delhi to combat Covid-19, considering the current situation in the national capital.

"I should not comment on what more needs to be done in Delhi, as it may be taken as a political statement. But considering the current status, I personally feel that more stringent action needs to be taken in the national capital to combat COVID-19. I think that minimum relaxation should be given by Delhi government during coronavirus-induced lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19," he said while speaking to reporters.

#WATCH Delhi is one of the places where considering the current status, more stringent action needs to be taken. I think that minimum relaxations should be given by Delhi Govt amid #CoronavirusLockdown to curb the spread of #COVID19: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/hHB5xQdXWe — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Delhi government had on Sunday announced the list of activities permitted during the extended lockdown period from today onwards. Among these are shops selling liquor, tobacco, industrial activities such as manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; manufacturing of IT hardware; jute industry and manufacturing units of packaging material.

It also allowed all government offices to be opened. While only 33 per cent attendance will be allowed in offices dealing with non-essential activities.

As he announced the implementation of all lockdown relaxations prescribed by the Centre, Kejriwal said, "Coronavirus has come. It is impossible that there will be no cases of coronavirus because it has not happened across the country. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus. We will have to get used to it," he said.

Meanwhile, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total reported cases of coronavirus in Delhi is 4,549. Among the total people infected as on date, 1,362 have recovered and 64 have died. With 4,549 Covid-19 cases. Delhi is at number 3 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Maharashtra is the worst hit state, followed by Gujarat.

