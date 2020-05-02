Home > News > India > Lockdown 3.0: DGCA suspends commercial flight operations till 17 May
(Photo: Mint)
(Photo: Mint)

Lockdown 3.0: DGCA suspends commercial flight operations till 17 May

1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2020, 03:56 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Decision on flights resumption will be announced in due course of time, aviation regulator tells airlines

New Delhi: After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the ongoing lockdown for two more weeks beyond 3 May, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Saturday, issued a circular to extend the suspension of domestic and international commercial flight operations till 17 May.

However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

DGCA further said, "However, it is reiterated that foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to/from India or domestic respectively in due course."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Representative image (Photo: Mint)

DGCA directs airlines to stop taking bookings: Full text

2 min read . 19 Apr 2020
Mumbai alone reported over 8,000 coronavirus cases and more than 300 deaths (MINT_PRINT)

Mumbai lockdown for next 2 weeks: Offices, Uber, Liquor shops — what's allowed

3 min read . 01:23 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout