Lockdown 3.0: DGCA suspends commercial flight operations till 17 May

New Delhi: After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the ongoing lockdown for two more weeks beyond 3 May, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Saturday, issued a circular to extend the suspension of domestic and international commercial flight operations till 17 May.

However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

DGCA further said, "However, it is reiterated that foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to/from India or domestic respectively in due course."

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated