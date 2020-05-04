The third edition of the coronavirus lockdown started across the country from Monday. To curb the increasing spread of the Covid-19, the six-week lockdown, which was supposed to end on Monday, has been extended for another two weeks, with a few relaxations.

The lockdown is coming at a time when the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 42,533. The death toll has increased to 1,373 as India recorded 72 deaths in last 24 hours.

Here is a list of all the various activities that are allowed and not allowed in the three zones, i.e Red, Orange and Green. No activities will be allowed in the containment zones across the country.

Data Source: Govt. *Shops will not be allowed to operate in malls and market complexes.

Click here to see enlarged image

Govt is also planning to introduce appointment-based shopping to mitigate the risk of the infection when the lockdown ends. Customers will be allowed to shop only after equipping themselves with proper personal protective gear.

