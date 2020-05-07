The second extension of coronavirus-induced lockdown began across the country from Monday. Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has issued a new set of coronavirus guidelines, which was made public on Wednesday night. The guidelines stated that residents are not allowed to take walks outdoors and advised them not to invite guests during the lockdown period. The government has given relaxations like opening of standalone shops, both essential, non-essentials, liquor shops besides other services including re-opening of the private offices in this extended phase of lockdown till 17 May. Noida falls under the red zone, therefore, the city has been divided into containment and non-containment zones.

Guidelines for residents of GB Nagar/Noida/Greater Noida pic.twitter.com/UIXK1sWEST — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) May 6, 2020





Here is what's allowed, what's prohibited in Noida, Greater Noida:

1) Those industries who have got permitted through portal / email need not apply again and can start operation immediately. The government is committed to ensure all permitted industrial activities can start with seamless interface and transparency

2) The workers/employee working in industrial units do not need any separate passes. The ID card issued by the Industrial Units who have been permitted shall suffice. In case of industry employing 50 or more workers, they have to have dedicated vehicles, the registration no’s to be intimated to DCP Traffic

3) As per MHA Guidelines private offices shall work with 33% of their total work force. They do not required any separate permission for this purpose.They do not need any separate pass they can go to office with their valid ID card issued by Respected Offices.

4) Closure of Interstate and Inter district borders shall remain in force as per previous order. No relaxation has been made in this regard.

5) Only essential/emergency goods, services are allowed Inside containment zones. No movement of person allowed in and out of containment zones except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

6) Entry om maids: It is clarified, that RWAs can take a decision, after consulting their respective residents and consensus building, whether to allow/ not allow/ allow with conditions entry of maid/ house help. The following will be mandatory in case the maid/ house help are allowed or allowed with conditions:

Maid/ house help can come only from non-containment zone.

One maid/ house help can work only in one house.

The RWA should make arrangements for thermal scanning of all maid/ house help entering the RWA premises.

7) Persons above the age of 65 years of age, with co- morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 to not venture outside the premises of one’s own home unless for medical emergencies and severe critical essential requirements.

8) All non-essential / movement shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.

9) Only 1 rider on a two wheeler and 2 passengers along with driver permitted in 4 wheeler.

10) Spitting in public places/any area shall be punishable with a fine. Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco in public places and common areas are not allowed.

