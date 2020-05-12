MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday further relaxed compliance norms listed entities on conducting virtual annual general meetings (AGMs), making it easier for them to function amid the lockown.

Sebi has done away with the requirement of dispatching physical copies of annual reports to investors and clarified on proxies and their rights to vote. This is in line with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) 5 May circular which allowed companies to hold AGMs through video conferencing or any other audio-visual means during 2020.

Under listing regulations, an entity is required to send proxy forms to holders of securities, citing their right to vote for or against a resolution. Sebi has done away with this compliance for this calendar year.

The market regulator had received representations from listed banks or insurance companies and companies that have banks or insurance companies as subsidiaries, highlighting the challenges in preparing consolidated financial results.

All listed companies with the exceptions of banks and insurance companies have adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for financial reporting. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the insurance regulator have not yet decided on an implementation date.

Due to different reporting standards and continued lockdown, banks and insurance companies have been facing hardships in preparing consolidated financial results.

In view of this, Sebi has exempted banks and insurance companies from filing consolidated financial results and said they can do so on 'voluntary basis'.

"If such listed entities choose to publish only standalone financial results and not consolidated financial results, they shall give reasons for the same," said Sebi in the circular.

