The market regulator, Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) efforts to help entities navigate compliances during covid-19 related lockdown continued on Thursday.

The regulator won’t fine companies for not meeting the minimum public shareholding (MPS), according to Sebi circular. This relief is for companies who were required to comply with a minimum public float of 25% between 1 March and 31 August.

Fines levied by exchanges after 1 March to now will also be withdrawn, said Sebi. Stock exchanges under the norms levy a penalty of ₹10,000 per day on companies for not meeting the public float requirement, this amount is credited to the investor protection fund of exchanges.

Only few private sector companies still don't have 25% public float, whereas over 90 public sector undertakings (PSU) still don't meet this threshold.

In budget 2019, the union budget had announced that companies may need to have 35% public float which would have resulted in 167 firms in BSE 500 to sell shares to the public.

Sebi has been engaged in market consultations to remove compliance hurdles for companies during the pandemic. On Thursday it also eased the procedural constraints for takeover and buybacks, said Sebi in the circular.

On Wednesday Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, Sebi attended a conference call with industry body, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). The industry body raised several issues concerning the industry in light of the lockdown such as raising of capital, corporate debt market, disclosures among others.

