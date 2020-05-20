Lockdown 4.0: 11 cities to remain 'dry' as liquor sale begins in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The sale of liquor in Madhya Pradesh will begin from today amid the fourth phase of lockdown to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 that has killed 3,303 people and infected 1,06,750.

During the extended phase of lockdown, the Madhya Pradesh government has allowed the sale of liquor to resume across the state from today. It has, however, ordered the shops to remain closed in Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Jabalpur, Khandwa and Dewas Municipal corporations as well as in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dhar and Kukshi municipalities.

Meanwhile, 229 new coronavirus cases were reported today till 8 am in the state, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh to 5,465. Among the total people infected as on date, 2,630 have recovered and 258 have passed away. Indore is one of the worst affected districts by COVID-19 in the state.

With 5,465 coronavirus cases, Madhya Pradesh is at number 6 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases.

Madhya Pradesh has been divided into two zones - red and green. The red zone includes Indore and Ujjain districts, municipal area of Bhopal, Burhanpur, Jabalpur, Khnadwa and Dewas as well as municipality areas of Mandsuar, Neemuch, Dhar and Kukshi. All the remaining districts in the state have been placed under green zone.





