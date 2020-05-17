Lockdown 4.0: Delhi govt to announce fresh guidelines tomorrow, says Kejriwal

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that there was a possibility of a slight increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital due to the reopening of most of the shops and other services owing to the fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the fourth phase of the lockdown, which will commence from Monday.

Kejriwal also added that his government is prepared to deal with the spike in cases.

Moreover, Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow, the chief minister posted on Twitter.

However, the Delhi government also said that broadly, Centre's guidelines are in right direction of opening up economy and leaving it to states to work out the details.

"Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

MHA today issued fresh series of guidelines to the Ministries Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown in order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective state/union territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said MHA.

Before MHA's announcement, some states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu had already extended the lockdown till 31 May owing to the increasing coronavirus cases and deaths there. Karnataka extended the lockdown for two more days with no relaxations from the third phase.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had said that they would not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril. "The revenue has fallen from ₹3,500 crore in April month of the previous years to ₹300 crore this year. How will the government function?"

So far, with 438 new coronavirus cases in Delhi reported today, the total number of Covid-19 patients in the national capital increased to 9,333, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Among the total people infected as on date, 3,926 have recovered and 129 have passed away.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 90,927 while the death toll from Covid-19 has gone up to 2,872, according to the Sunday figures released by the Health Ministry today morning. In past 24 hours, 4,987 new cases, the highest one-day jump, and 120 deaths were reported.

