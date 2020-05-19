DTC bus services resume in national capital amid lockdown 4.0

NEW DELHI : DTC buses resumed its services in the national capital on Tuesday after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrilwa on Monday announced relaxations during the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown, including opening of public transport services with conditions of social distancing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sanitisation of buses is being done at the start and finish points. Only 20 passengers are allowed at a time so that social distancing can be ensured", a DTC bus driver said. Passengers are not allowed to board the bus without a mask, he added.

"Sanitisation of buses is being done at the start and finish points. Only 20 passengers are allowed at a time so that social distancing can be ensured", a DTC bus driver said. Passengers are not allowed to board the bus without a mask, he added.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is also deploying enforcement personals to help people maintain social distancing on every bus and across all bus depots, people familiar with the matter SAID,

The Delhi chief minister Kejriwal on Monday also allowed autos, taxis, cabs and other last mile connectivity vehicles with limited number of passengers to maintain social distancing.

The Delhi government had said the cab drivers will have to disinfect passenger seat after each drop-off. Carpooling will not be allowed for cab aggregator and only two passengers will be allowed in a cab.