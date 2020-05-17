Lockdown extended to 31 May, MHA yet to announce guidelines

NEW DELHI : Continuing its attempt to combat the spread of covid-19, the Union government on Sunday announced an extension to the ongoing lockdown till 31 May.

This is the fourth phase of the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March. While the previous phase of the lockdown witnessed a considerable relation in norms in orange and green zones, the Centre has, this time round, yet to announce the norms for zones across the country.

While the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) too, on Sunday, directed the Centre and state governments to continue the lockdown till 31 May, it asked all states and union territories to implement the measures under the disaster management act, which had been in force since 25 March.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will also hold a meeting with the chief secretaries of states on Sunday night over the fresh guidelines.

