Lockdown 4.0: Flights, passenger trains remain suspended; states may allow buses

New Delhi: With the union home ministry extending the country-wide lockdown to contain covid-19 by another fortnight, all domestic and international flight services will remain grounded till 31 May.

Domestic air ambulances, flights for medical services and security purposes, and repatriation flights by Air India will however, be allowed to operate during the period, said a ministry of home affairs (MHA) circular on Sunday night.

All flights have been grounded since 25 March, when the government first implemented the first lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19. The lockdown has since then been extended thrice, every fortnight, from the initial announcement date.

Similarly, metro rail services will continue to remain suspended and only Shramik Special trains for migrant workers and the 30 special trains for the larger public will continue its operations. All mail, express, suburban, passenger trains will continue to remain suspended till further notice.

The fourth phase of the lockdown has offered more mobility options, with easing of inter-state movement of passenger vehicles buses, with mutual consent from states and union territories involved. However, intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be decided by respective state governments, according to the home ministry guidelines.

The Centre also allowed inter and intra-state movement of medical professionals, nurses and paramedical staff, sanitation workers and ambulances will be allowed to move without restrictions. Similarly, empty trucks and cargo will be allowed to ply across the country.

“No state/UT shall stop the movement of any type of goods or cargo for cross land border trade under treaties with neighboring countries," an official statement said.

While the new MHA guidelines for the fourth lockdown doesn’t mention cab-hailing services such as Ola and Uber, they have not been mentioned in the current list of prohibited activities. The decision is now however, up to the respective states, which will frame their own public transport guidelines.

Ola and Uber spokespersons didn’t comment.

The imposition of a nationwide lockdown starting March 25 had put a pause on all modes passenger transport.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the state will prepare detailed steps, based on the home ministry's guidelines and announce it on Monday.

State governments will take a call on the “delineation of red, green and orange zones, after taking into consideration parameters" shared by the union health ministry.

Share Via