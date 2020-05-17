Govt allows interstate movement of passenger buses, cars

Metro rail services will remain suspended and only Shramik Special trains for migrant workers and 30 special trains for the larger public will continue operations as the government extended the nationwide lockdown.
Metro rail services will remain suspended and only Shramik Special trains for migrant workers and 30 special trains for the larger public will continue operations as the government extended the nationwide lockdown.
All mail, express, suburban, and passenger trains will also remain suspended.
All mail, express, suburban, and passenger trains will also remain suspended.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
The fourth phase of the lockdown has offered more mobility options, with easing of inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent from states and Union territories involved. Intrastate movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be decided by the respective state governments, said a home ministry circular issued on Sunday.
The Centre also allowed inter- and intrastate movement of medical professionals, nurses and paramedical staff. Sanitation workers and ambulances will be allowed to move without restriction. Empty trucks and cargo will be allowed to ply across the country.
“No state/UT shall stop the movement of any type of goods or cargo for cross land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries," according to an official statement.
Cab-hailing services such as Ola and Uber have not been mentioned in the current list of prohibited activities under the guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown. The decision has left to the respective states, which will frame their own public transport guidelines. Spokespersons at Ola and Uber did not comment.