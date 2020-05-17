Lockdown 4.0 guidelines for offices: Staggered lunch breaks to thermal scanning

New Delhi: The coronavirus lockdown has been extended in India until 31 May and the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a fresh set of guidelines. MHA also issued guidelines on how work places are to operate until 31 May.

New Delhi: The coronavirus lockdown has been extended in India until 31 May and the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a fresh set of guidelines. MHA also issued guidelines on how work places are to operate until 31 May.

Here are the guidelines:

Here are the guidelines: Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

1) As far as possible, the practice of work from home should be followed

2) Staggering of work/business hours shall be followed in offices, work places, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments

3) Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizer will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas

4) With a view to ensuring safety in offices and workplaces, employers on best effort basis should ensure that Arogya Setu is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones, said MHA

5) Frequent sanitization of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact, like door handles, shall be ensured, including between shifts

6) All persons in charge of workplaces shall ensure social distancing through adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff etc.

7) District authorities have been asked to advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu application on compatible mobile phones & regularly update their health status on the app. This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk, said MHA.

Topics CoronavirusLockdownCoronavirus