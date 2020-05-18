New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi government has to slowly move towards opening of economy amid the pandemic.

"We used lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with Covid-19," he said.

As part of Delhi-specific guidelines for lockdown 4.0 until 31 May, he said, "Barber shops, spas and saloons will remain closed for now. Stepping out of homes between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential services will be prohibited. Taxis and cabs will be allowed but only two passengers at a time in a car. Auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw with one passenger each, buses with 20 passengers to be allowed."

"Passengers will be screened before he or she boards the bus. Transport Dept will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all bus-stops and inside the bus," Kejriwal further said.

Carpooling or car-sharing will not be allowed for cab aggregators, said Kejriwal.

He said so far 10,054 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Delhi, of which 4,485 people have recovered.

"Metro trains, schools, colleges, shopping malls and swimming pools to remain closed in Delhi," the CM informed.

"Private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the staff works from home. Markets can open but shops will open on odd-even basis. Sports complexes & stadiums can open but without spectators," Kejriwal further said.

"Religious gatherings not allowed in Delhi till May 31. Restaurants can open for home-delivery, dining facility not allowed," he said.

Construction activities are allowed in the national capital now but only with labourers who are in Delhi right now.

"Markets to be opened with staggered timings and four-wheelers with only two passengers will be allowed. Two-wheelers will be allowed but with no pillion rider 50 people to be allowed in marriage functions and 20 people can attend funerals. No activity will be allowed in containment zones in Delhi," the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal on Sunday had said the latest guidelines of the central government for extending the lockdown were largely in line with the proposal sent by him and added the city government will prepare a detailed plan and will announce it on Monday.

The massive relaxations in the national capital come at a time when Kejriwal has been saying that a total lockdown has led to a debilitating revenue loss for Delhi government.

The CM said that they would not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril. "The revenue has fallen from ₹3,500 crore in April month of the previous years to ₹300 crore this year. How will the government function?"

