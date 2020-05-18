Lockdown 4.0 in Delhi: What's open and what remains off limits

A day after the Centre announced guidelines for lockdown extension until 31 May, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued guidelines specific for the national capital to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Here's what has been again opened up in Delhi:

1) Restaurants can open for home-delivery, dining facility not allowed.

2) Taxis with two passengers, auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw with one passenger each, buses with 20 passengers to be allowed. Passengers boarding buses will be screened. Transport Depatment will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all bus stops and inside the bus.

3) Markets to be opened on staggered timings but shops will open on odd-even basis. Four-wheelers with only two passengers will be allowed. Two-wheelers will be allowed but with no pillion rider.

4) Private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the staff works from home.

5) Construction activities to be allowed in Delhi but only with labourers who are in Delhi right now.

6) Sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators.

Here's what continues to remain prohibited:

1) Barber shops, spas and saloons to remain closed for now.

2) Carpooling or car-sharing will not be allowed for cab aggregators.

3) There will be no activity allowed in containment zones.

4) Religious gatherings not allowed in Delhi till May 31.

5) Stepping out of homes between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential services will be prohibited..

