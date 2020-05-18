Amid the commencement of the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a slew of relaxations and fresh guidelines for the state, to be followed during this extended lockdown period.

The fourth extension of the lockdown was imposed by the government on 25 March and will continue till 31 May. The third phase ended on 17 May.

Among these guidelines, Vijayan said that shopping complexes can open with 50% shops on rotational basis.

For salons, he added that barber shops and beauty parlours to open without air conditioning and only hair cutting and shaving services will be allowed.

In terms of the liquor shops and alcohol sale, the chief minister said that state-run liquor shops BEVCO to open after the online system gets ready. Moreover, bars can sell liquor only as takeaway from counters while other clubs in the state can sell food and liquor as parcel for members.

For movement of vehicles and public transport inside the state, the Kerala Government decided to allow public transport in a restricted manner with an increased travel fare to compensate the shortage of passengers due to implementation of social distancing norms.

Transport Minister A K Saseendran said initially public transport will be allowed only for intra-district services but hotspots will be avoided.

"We will open the public transport system in a restricted manner. Initially, the bus services will be allowed within the district. Services will not operate to hotspots. There will be an increase in the minimum charge," the Minister said, according to reports from PTI.

He also said that the services will be only as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.

The Ministry of Home Affairs today issued fresh series of guidelines to the Ministries Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown.

The delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective state/union territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said MHA. Additionally, states can permit all other activities outside containment zones that are other than the limited number of activities prohibited nationally.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Covid-19 count increased to 630 after 29 fresh cases were reported today. 21 of the new patients are returnees from abroad and seven from other states, and one got infected through contact, Vijayan said. The active number of cases in the state rose to 130.

With inputs from PTI

