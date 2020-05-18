Lockdown 4.0: Kerala to resume liquor sale soon, clubs can sell liquor too

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the state-run liquor shops will open as soon as the online registration system is in place. As part of lockdown 4.0 guidelines, he said bars have been allowed to sell liquor but only as takeaway from counters and at retail price.

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the state-run liquor shops will open as soon as the online registration system is in place. As part of lockdown 4.0 guidelines, he said bars have been allowed to sell liquor but only as takeaway from counters and at retail price.

Clubs can sell food and liquor as parcel for members. The deadline for takeaway will be 9 pm while the deadline for home delivery through online will be 10 pm.

Clubs can sell food and liquor as parcel for members. The deadline for takeaway will be 9 pm while the deadline for home delivery through online will be 10 pm.

This is the first time alcohol sale will resume in the state after Covid-19 lockdown was put in place from 25 March.

Last week, the Kerala Cabinet approved a proposal to increase the sales tax on liquor. The proposed increase is 10% on beer and wine and 35% on all other categories of liquor.

"Due to the lockdown, all the major revenue sources of the state have been affected. There was a huge fall in revenues. In this case, an attempt is being made to find a new source of income," said Chief Minister's office in a statement.

Maharashtra has also allowed online sale of liquor while Tamil Nadu went to Supreme Court asking for relief on Madras High Court order saying only online sale of alcohol should be allowed.

29 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state today. Total number of cases in the state reached 630, including 130 active cases.