Lockdown 4.0 announced until 31 May: What's open and what remains closed

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown until 31 May but eased a few restrictions while kept a few intact. The delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective state/union territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said MHA. State/UT Governments shall not dilute the lockdown guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, in any manner, say the guidelines.

Here's what has been allowed during the Lockdown 4.0, except in containment zones

1) Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of the state(s)/UT(s) involved

2) Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, as decided by the states and UTs

3) Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for delivery of food items

4) Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed

5) District authorities to demarcate 'containment' and 'buffer' areas within Red and Orange zones as per Union Health Ministry guidelines

6) All shops, except those in containment zones and malls, will be allowed to open from Monday with staggered timings during Lockdown 4.0. All shops shall have to ensure six feet distance among customers; not allow more than five people at one time

Here's what continues to be prohibited until 31 May

1) All domestic, international air travel of passengers, except domestic air ambulance, remains prohibited till May 31

2) Metro rail services, schools, colleges to remain closed till May 31

3) All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, shall continue to remain closed throughout the country till May 31

4) All social, political, religious functions, and places of worship to remain shut during extended lockdown till May 31

5) Movement of people will remain strictly prohibited across country from 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential activities

6) People above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children aged below 10 shall stay at home

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated