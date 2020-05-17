Lockdown 4.0 announced until 31 May: What's open and what remains closed

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown until 31 May but eased a few restrictions while kept a few intact. The delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective state/union territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said MHA. State/UT Governments shall not dilute the lockdown guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, in any manner, say the guidelines.