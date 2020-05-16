Download the Aarogya Setu app, do a web check-in and carry a print out of your boarding pass before heading to the airport to catch a flight, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in an advisory. expecting resumption of domestic flight operation soon. The government-owned Aarogya Setu app gives colour coded-designation to users as per their health status and travel history. It helps the user know if he or she is near anyone who has tested positive for the virus.

"With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling. Wear a mask, carry a hand sanitizer, keep docs handy & register on Aarogya setu app," it tweeted.

"Air travellers must maintain a distance of four feet from co-passengers, wear a mask and other protective gear, wash or sanitise their hands frequently and carry a 350 ml bottle of sanitiser all the time," the AAI's list of guidelines says.

On addressing the nation on 12 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had indicated that the lockdown rules will be further eased in the fourth phase that starts from May 18. "Corona is here to stay, experts say. But we cannot let our lives be controlled by corona. We will have to live with it. We will wear masks and maintain physical distancing but not give up on our dreams," he had said in his address to the nation.

"Lockdown 4 will have totally different rules and will be based on suggestions by the states. The new measures will be announced before May 18," he had said.

As part of the repatriation exercise, Vande Bharat Mission, Air India will flying Indians stranded abroad because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The national carrier has opened bookings rom 14 May. "Reservation for travel from India to select destinations in USA, UK, Australia and to Frankfurt, Paris, Singapore and Canada will commence from 1700 hrs on 14th May 2020," it tweeted.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The virus has infected more than 81,900 people and killed around 2,600 people in the country till now.

