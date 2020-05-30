Lockdown 5.0: Govt allows inter-, intra-state movement of goods, passengers

The union home ministry on Saturday allowed unrestricted inter and intra-state movement of goods and passengers from June 1, as the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown comes to an end on May 31.

No separate permission will be required for such travels, the ministry said.

Fresh guidelines announced by the ministry said that nationwide lockdown in covid-19 containment zones has been extended till 30 June. It also allowed phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month.

In case a state or union territory plans to impose restrictions on movement of people due to ‘reasons of public health’ and due to based on assessment of the situation in respective states, it has to ‘give wide publicity in advance’ regarding the restrictions, it said.

Movement by stranded people via Shramik special trains, domestic air travel, movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and persons who get back to another country, evacuation of foreign nationals and sign on and sign off of Indian seafarers will be continued to be regulated per the current centre and state guidelines.

“No state or union territory shall stop the movement of any type of goods or cargo of cross land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries," it said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via