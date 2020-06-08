Lockdown 5.0: India adds about 50,000 coronavirus cases in just five days

With the states recording over 10,000 coronavirus cases for the second straight day, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the grim milestone of 2.50-lakh today. It took only five days to add 50,000 cases, indicating a huge spurt in fresh cases. The first coronavirus case was reported in India on January 30. It took 109 days to breach the mark of one lakh coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra alone contributed over 33% of the total coronavirus cases in India. With over 3,000 cases in last 24 hours, Mahrashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 85,975. The state added over 12,000 cases in five days.

Delhi saw a huge explosion of coronavirus cases in last few days. The state added over 5,000 cases in last five days. The total number of coronavirus cases in the capital stood at 27,654.

The coronavirus count in Gujarat surged past 20,000 on Monday. Gujarat was the fourth state in India to confirm 20,000 cases after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Tamil Nadu, the state which reported second the highest cases after Maharashtra, confirmed more than 30,000 cases since the outbreak.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat reported 65% of the total coronavirus cases in India. According to John Hopkins University, India now has the fifth highest coronavirus caseloads in the world after the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom.

The death toll from coronavirus infection rose to 7,135, according to ministry of health and family welfare. Maharashtra alone reported over 3,000 coronavirus cases. After Maharashtra, Gujarat had the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 1,249.

US President Donald Trump said India, China will have more COVID-19 cases with more tests. Commenting on the COVID-19 tests in the US, Trump said, “We will be well over 20 million tests. Remember this, when you test more, you have more cases."

“I say to my people every time we test; you find cases because we do more testing. If we have more cases, if we wanted to do testing in China or in India or other places, I promise you there would be more cases… you are doing a fantastic job in getting out the swabs," he added.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has been doubling every three weeks but the epidemic is not growing exponentially in the country and South Asia region, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.









