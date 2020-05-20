Lockdown: At only 1.6% return migration, Kerala holds clues to solve the problem

There were protests by migrants on Tuesday in Kozhikode and Kannur when their ration ran out. After the protests, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that officers of Deputy Superintendent of police (DySP) rank will visit all labour camps and ensure the supply of ration, essential commodities and medical services. They will also convince the workers to remain in their current places of stay, and ensure all safety practices until train services are re-started to take them home, he said.